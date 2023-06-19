Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives $15,969.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15,916.57.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £161 ($201.45) to £164 ($205.21) in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £138 ($172.67) to £160 ($200.20) in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Flutter Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £151 ($188.94) to £168 ($210.21) in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £140 ($175.18) to £155 ($193.94) in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $102.00 on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $43.71 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment Plc is engaged in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

