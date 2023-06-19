Brokerages Set DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Price Target at $77.54

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.46.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.4 %

DD stock opened at $69.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.47.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DD. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.