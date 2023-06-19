TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives $226.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $226.00.

BLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Price Performance

BLD opened at $243.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.33 and a 200 day moving average of $195.39. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $140.66 and a 52-week high of $246.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 16.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $313,952.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $933,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total value of $1,073,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,802,333.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $313,952.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,876 shares of company stock worth $3,722,427. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,394,000 after purchasing an additional 49,620 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 834.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

(Get Rating

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.