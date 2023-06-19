ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Receives $210.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITMPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ITM Power from GBX 230 ($2.88) to GBX 210 ($2.63) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ITM Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

OTCMKTS ITMPF opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07. ITM Power has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

