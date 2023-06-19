Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.46.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $74.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.59 and its 200-day moving average is $86.20. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $69.54 and a 52-week high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 91.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 84.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.