Brokerages Set LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target at $6.33

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

LPSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of LivePerson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

LivePerson Price Performance

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30.

Insider Activity at LivePerson

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 36.12% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The company had revenue of $107.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.16 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann bought 20,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $78,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 214,954 shares in the company, valued at $840,470.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,659 shares of company stock valued at $66,069. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in LivePerson by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,018,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LivePerson by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in LivePerson by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in LivePerson by 16.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 8,421 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Articles

