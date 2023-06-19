Brokerages Set Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Target Price at $61.40

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LYG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.76) to GBX 56 ($0.70) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.88) to GBX 69 ($0.86) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 58 ($0.73) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.63.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Rating

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.