Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives $66.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.64.

BRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 608.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.3 %

BRO stock opened at $66.25 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.43 and its 200-day moving average is $59.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 18.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

