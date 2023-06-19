Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRC shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,009 shares in the company, valued at $397,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,109,000 after purchasing an additional 101,970 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRC opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $188.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.60 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 44.28%. Analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.23%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

