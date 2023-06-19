uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives $54.00 Average PT from Brokerages

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QURE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $925.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.16. uniQure has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $17,535,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $16,959,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 29.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,467,000 after purchasing an additional 698,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in uniQure by 14.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,897,000 after buying an additional 599,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in uniQure by 11.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,259,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,915,000 after buying an additional 440,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

