Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.64.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PGY opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Pagaya Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $818.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 7.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.00 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGY. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 299.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

