Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI) & Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI – Get Rating) and Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.6% of Minerals Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lithium & Boron Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Minerals Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Lithium & Boron Technology alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lithium & Boron Technology and Minerals Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium & Boron Technology $6.17 million 0.01 -$4.19 million N/A N/A Minerals Technologies $2.15 billion 0.86 $122.20 million $3.53 16.13

Analyst Ratings

Minerals Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium & Boron Technology.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lithium & Boron Technology and Minerals Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium & Boron Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Minerals Technologies 0 3 0 0 2.00

Minerals Technologies has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.91%. Given Minerals Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Minerals Technologies is more favorable than Lithium & Boron Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Lithium & Boron Technology has a beta of 19.92, suggesting that its share price is 1,892% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minerals Technologies has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium & Boron Technology and Minerals Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium & Boron Technology N/A N/A N/A Minerals Technologies 5.36% 9.53% 4.46%

Summary

Minerals Technologies beats Lithium & Boron Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium & Boron Technology

(Get Rating)

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. manufactures and sells boric acid and related compounds for use in industrial and consumer applications in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as SmartHeat Inc. and changed its name to Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. in October 2019. Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Dachaidanzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Minerals Technologies

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc. develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite. This segment also offers metal casting products; household, personal care, and specialty products; and basic minerals, environmental products, and building materials. The Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc. This segment's products are used in paper and packaging, building materials, paint and coatings, glass, ceramic, polymer, food, automotive, and pharmaceutical industries. The Refractories segment offers monolithic and shaped refractory materials; specialty products, services, and application and measurement equipment; and calcium metal and metallurgical wire products that are used in the applications of steel, non-ferrous metal, and glass industries. It markets its products primarily through its direct sales force, as well as regional distributors. The company serves in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium & Boron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium & Boron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.