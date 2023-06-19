Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PANW. Capital One Financial started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $234.87.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $246.53 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $247.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.40. The firm has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at $925,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,758 shares of company stock worth $54,612,872 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.