Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Research Coverage Started at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $52.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliant Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alliant Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.85.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ LNT opened at $53.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $64.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.09.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.35%.

Institutional Trading of Alliant Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 368,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Featured Stories

