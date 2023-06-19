TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.06.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRP. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,348,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,464,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,563 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,036,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,210,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355,601 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in TC Energy by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,706,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $882,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950,372 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,772,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $691,264,000 after purchasing an additional 650,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,586,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $606,468,000 after acquiring an additional 814,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.90. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $36.79 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.85.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

