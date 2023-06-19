Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPNS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered Sapiens International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $27.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $124.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.13 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Research analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,135,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,048,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,101,000 after purchasing an additional 63,929 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,390,000 after purchasing an additional 116,975 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 713,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after purchasing an additional 54,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 16.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,430,000 after purchasing an additional 96,988 shares in the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

