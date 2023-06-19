Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives $217.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $224.21.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,157.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,216,955 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.1 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,783,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,414,680,000 after purchasing an additional 266,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,431,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,609,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,442,000 after buying an additional 74,974 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,688,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,963,000 after acquiring an additional 141,783 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $418,715,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AJG opened at $213.78 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $148.36 and a twelve month high of $219.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.