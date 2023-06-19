Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives $217.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2023

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJGGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $224.21.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,157.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,216,955 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,783,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,414,680,000 after purchasing an additional 266,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,431,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,609,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,442,000 after buying an additional 74,974 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,688,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,963,000 after acquiring an additional 141,783 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $418,715,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AJG opened at $213.78 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $148.36 and a twelve month high of $219.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.