Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives $116.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.86.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Raymond James from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.1 %

RJF opened at $100.09 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $126.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

