Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Receives GBX 1,738.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,822.50 ($22.80).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENT shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,805 ($22.59) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.77) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Insider Activity at Entain

In other Entain news, insider Rob Wood sold 52,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,210 ($15.14), for a total value of £638,976.80 ($799,520.52). Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Entain Stock Performance

About Entain

Shares of ENT stock opened at GBX 1,234.15 ($15.44) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20,350.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,385.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,373.32. Entain has a 12 month low of GBX 994.60 ($12.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,596.50 ($19.98). The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.75.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

Further Reading

