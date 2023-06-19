Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRON shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

CRON stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.27 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 178.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cronos Group news, Director Jason Marc Adler acquired 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,402,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,008.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 237,500 shares of company stock worth $434,250 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cronos Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 40.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 114,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 33,335 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cronos Group by 35.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 27,713 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. I It operates through the United States and Rest of World segments. The company was founded on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

