Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Lowered to $136.00 at Bank of America

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $149.00 to $136.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. William Blair raised Allstate from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.92.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $111.17 on Friday. Allstate has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Allstate will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.9% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 48.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

