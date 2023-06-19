Bank of America Boosts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $83.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.57.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $72.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.88. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $529,258.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,767 over the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.