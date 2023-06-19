Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.44.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total value of $2,076,310.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,193,539.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total value of $2,076,310.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,193,539.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,424 shares of company stock valued at $38,320,705. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Workday Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,813,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,413,000 after acquiring an additional 128,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,556,949,000 after acquiring an additional 260,097 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,236,041,000 after acquiring an additional 70,328 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $923,120,000 after purchasing an additional 387,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $222.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.92, a PEG ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.27. Workday has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $226.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

