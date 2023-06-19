Brokerages Set UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) PT at $18.84

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

UBS Group Stock Down 0.0 %

UBS stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19.

Institutional Trading of UBS Group

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 11.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that UBS Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,182,724,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,824,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,065,000 after acquiring an additional 12,907,622 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,848,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,879,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in UBS Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,298,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,225,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

