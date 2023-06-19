Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.77.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens upped their price target on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC opened at $119.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. Generac has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $282.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $510,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,614,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,598,800. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth $4,504,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.