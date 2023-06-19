Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.56.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC lowered Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Siemens Healthineers to €70.80 ($76.13) in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

SMMNY stock opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $31.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.65.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

