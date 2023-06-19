Analysts Set KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Price Target at $67.14

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KBR. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

KBR Stock Performance

NYSE KBR opened at $65.57 on Wednesday. KBR has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.80.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KBR will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $142,050.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at $39,850,216.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 123,176 shares of company stock worth $7,533,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KBR by 16.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in KBR by 71.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in KBR by 10.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in KBR by 11.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in KBR by 103.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

About KBR

(Get Rating

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Articles

