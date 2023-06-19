Critical Comparison: Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE) & Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE – Get Rating) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Groove Botanicals and Par Pacific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Groove Botanicals
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Par Pacific
|0
|3
|4
|0
|2.57
Par Pacific has a consensus price target of $30.43, suggesting a potential upside of 25.84%. Given Par Pacific’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Par Pacific is more favorable than Groove Botanicals.
Volatility and Risk
Profitability
This table compares Groove Botanicals and Par Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Groove Botanicals
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Par Pacific
|9.65%
|108.48%
|19.74%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Groove Botanicals and Par Pacific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Groove Botanicals
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Par Pacific
|$7.32 billion
|0.20
|$364.19 million
|$12.27
|1.97
Par Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Groove Botanicals.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
92.8% of Par Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 55.1% of Groove Botanicals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Par Pacific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Par Pacific beats Groove Botanicals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Groove Botanicals
Groove Botanicals, Inc. focuses on developing EV battery technologies. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc. in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
About Par Pacific
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products. The Retail segment sells gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise. The Logistics segment is involved in terminals, pipelines, a single-point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the islands of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. The company was founded on December 21, 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
