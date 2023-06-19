Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) and Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Head-To-Head Survey

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) and Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and Ready Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A ($0.44) -24.51 Ready Capital $930.69 million 1.33 $194.26 million $1.33 8.38

Ready Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ready Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

31.8% of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Ready Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Ready Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and Ready Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ready Capital 0 3 3 0 2.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $18.30, indicating a potential upside of 68.20%. Ready Capital has a consensus target price of $13.71, indicating a potential upside of 23.11%. Given Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Ready Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and Ready Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Ready Capital 20.57% 10.98% 1.70%

Dividends

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Ready Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.1%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust pays out -199.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ready Capital pays out 142.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Ready Capital beats Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions, Small Business Lending, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment is involved in the SBC loans across the full life-cycle of an SBC property including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels through wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial, LLC. The Small Business Lending segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA under its SBA Section 7(a) Program through wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Lending, LLC. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment focuses on the residential mortgage loan origination segment through wholly-owned subsidiary, GMFS, LLC. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

