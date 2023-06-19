Contrasting Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) & Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.2% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Logiq shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Zillow Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Logiq shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and Logiq’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -5.80% -2.19% -1.50% Logiq -272.55% -467.32% -316.00%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $1.96 billion 5.47 -$101.00 million ($0.59) -77.56 Logiq $25.71 million 0.55 -$49.16 million N/A N/A

This table compares Zillow Group and Logiq’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Logiq has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Zillow Group and Logiq, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 1 7 11 0 2.53 Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zillow Group presently has a consensus price target of $45.90, indicating a potential upside of 0.32%. Given Zillow Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Logiq.

Volatility & Risk

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logiq has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zillow Group beats Logiq on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals. The Mortgages segment is involved in mortgage originations through Zillow Home Loans and advertising sold to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals. The Homes segment focuses on providing title and escrow services performed by Zillow Closing Services. The company was founded by Richard N. Barton and Lloyd D. Frink in December 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. provides e-commerce solutions and services in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. The company operates its DATALogiq-branded consumer data management platform by lead generation, online marketing, and multichannel reengagement strategies through its owned and operated brands. Its DATALogiq develops a proprietary data management platform and integrates with various third-party service providers to optimize the return on its marketing efforts. The company was formerly known as Weyland Tech Inc. and changed its name to Logiq, Inc. in September 2020. Logiq, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

