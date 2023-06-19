Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) & Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Head to Head Comparison

Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Rating) and Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Puma and Forward Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Puma alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma 0 2 0 0 2.00 Forward Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma N/A N/A N/A ($3.12) -17.80 Forward Industries $42.34 million 0.23 -$1.38 million ($0.25) -3.89

This table compares Puma and Forward Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Puma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Forward Industries. Puma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forward Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Puma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of Forward Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Forward Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Puma and Forward Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma N/A N/A N/A Forward Industries -5.98% -41.50% -11.60%

Summary

Forward Industries beats Puma on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puma

(Get Rating)

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products. It includes footwear, apparel, and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

About Forward Industries

(Get Rating)

Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms. The Retail Distribution segment sources and sells smart-enabled furniture, such as desks and side tables, as well as hot tubs and various other products through online retailer websites. The Design segment provides hardware and software product design and engineering services. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the United States, China, Germany, Poland, and internationally. Forward Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

