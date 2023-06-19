Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of WLFC stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.69. Willis Lease Finance has a 12 month low of $32.56 and a 12 month high of $65.19. The company has a market capitalization of $276.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $89.54 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $54,610.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,994.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total transaction of $47,436.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,455.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $54,610.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,082 shares of company stock valued at $652,135. Company insiders own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of aviation services and operating leases of commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft-related equipment to air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities. It also engages in the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines.

