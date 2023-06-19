RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

ROLL opened at $212.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.07. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $264.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

