Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of RAVE stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 66.57% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The business had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 45,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

