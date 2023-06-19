Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance
Shares of RAVE stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.64.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 66.57% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The business had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.
