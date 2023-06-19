OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ONCS opened at $0.22 on Friday. OncoSec Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoSec Medical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 653.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 334,849 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

