Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance
NBRV stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $48.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.56.
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.77) earnings per share for the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 365.53% and a negative net margin of 148.11%. The company had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter.
About Nabriva Therapeutics
Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the commercialization and development of novel anti-infective agents to treat infections. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
