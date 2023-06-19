MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
MoneyGram International Stock Performance
Shares of MGI opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76. MoneyGram International has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.01.
MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). MoneyGram International had a net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $337.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.50 million.
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.
