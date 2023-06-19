MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of MGI opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76. MoneyGram International has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.01.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). MoneyGram International had a net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $337.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.50 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 30.5% in the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 54,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 181,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,642,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,888,000 after purchasing an additional 358,388 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 151,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 103,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 13.4% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,057,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 124,657 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.

