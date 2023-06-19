StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Stock Performance

Shares of LFVN stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.83 and a beta of 1.05. LifeVantage has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $5.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.74 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

LifeVantage Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from LifeVantage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is currently -233.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFVN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 117.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in LifeVantage during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in LifeVantage by 30.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

Featured Stories

