DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DBVT. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBV Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $370.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.26. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 778.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 243.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 871,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 305,562 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $18,525,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,258,000. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.