Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of Ark Restaurants stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $67.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.06.
Ark Restaurants Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Ark Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 37.31%.
Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Company Profile
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Stories
