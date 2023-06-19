Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Ark Restaurants stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $67.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Ark Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Ark Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

