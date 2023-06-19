StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GHL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JMP Securities downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.38.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $14.62 on Friday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $267.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 460,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,621 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 334.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 348,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

