iPower (NYSE:IPW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IPW opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.29. iPower has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. iPower had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iPower will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPower

iPower Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in iPower by 409.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 284,391 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPower during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPower during the second quarter worth $52,000. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

Featured Stories

