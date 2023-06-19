Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TRT opened at $4.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64. Trio-Tech International has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Trio-Tech International worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

