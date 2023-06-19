Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vista Gold from $2.25 to $2.75 in a report on Friday.

Vista Gold Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $63.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Gold

Vista Gold Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGZ. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Gold by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,916,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 657,477 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vista Gold by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 150,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.86% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

Further Reading

