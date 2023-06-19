Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vista Gold from $2.25 to $2.75 in a report on Friday.
Vista Gold Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $63.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Gold
Vista Gold Company Profile
Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vista Gold (VGZ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.