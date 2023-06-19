Morgan Stanley Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $500.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of NVIDIA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $382.43.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $426.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 222.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.19. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $437.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,386 shares of company stock valued at $97,248,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares during the period. Avala Global LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,455,000. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 578,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $84,483,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

