The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives $38.18 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.18.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $31.08. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.82.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.63%.

Insider Activity

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 796,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 48.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 392,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 31,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

