BTIG Research Boosts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $148.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a sell rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.53.

Lennar Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE LEN opened at $120.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. Lennar has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.38.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Lennar

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.24%.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lennar by 551.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 111.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,163 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $61,173,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,991,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,123,000 after purchasing an additional 415,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Further Reading

