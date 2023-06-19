Evercore ISI Boosts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $161.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.53.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $120.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Lennar has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $121.95.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Lennar

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.24%.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 47.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.