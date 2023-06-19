Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.55.
ZION has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association
In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, President Scott J. Mclean bought 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Claire A. Huang purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Scott J. Mclean purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ZION opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average is $39.30.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.