Analysts Set Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Target Price at $21.00

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

HLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Herbalife from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

In other Herbalife news, Director Stephan Paulo Gratziani acquired 23,500 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,477.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife

Herbalife Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Herbalife by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Herbalife by 150.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Herbalife by 50.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Herbalife by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife stock opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.14. Herbalife has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $30.65.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

